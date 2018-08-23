Fashion First: Fashionable Mom Tribe
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, August 23th, 2018
Mom Tribe or Advisory Committee… call it what you want, just get one if you want to survive!
It might be trendy for women to talk about their “mom tribes” and “girl squads” – our closest group of friends who “get” what we’re going through and with whom we share the raw stories of our lives – but we should give more respect to the advisory committees that surround us, too. They fill a different, but no less important, niche in our lives.
I have a posse of 3 from High School that I still stay connected with. One friend from College and a very powerful duo from my children’s elementary school days, we refer to ourselves as the 3 “G’s” as we became grandmothers within a month of each other with our first grandchildren (Thanks to all of our daughters and their husbands). My Advisory Committee is much more grand than my intimate precious 3 “G’s” for good reason.
Your Mom Tribe
or Girl Squad
are your go to for: advice, guidance and support.
I remember when I first became a mother, and someone asked me if I’d made any “mommy friends” yet. I brushed it off with a casual, “ah yeah – I have a couple, I guess,” and didn’t give it much more thought.I didn’t know that the small handful of mommy friends I had at the start, which has now grown into a sisterhood of women that support, love and encourage each other, would become my strength and my sanity on my most difficult days.
Don’t have one? Get one…they will keep you grounded and sane!