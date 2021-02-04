On The Air:
Fashion First February 2021 Criss Cross Jeans

Thursday, January 28th, 2021

More Jeans less yoga pants! HORAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY!
Covid has brought on a lot of changes in how we dress these days.  But one thing I have noticed with our Panache Shoppers, and I’m glad for it,  is that women are wearing less yoga athleisure wear and more attractive “street-wear”.   The Fashion Runway is eager to make a comeback and Panache is ready!
Jeans… a staple in most wardrobes – right?  Well try the on trend Criss Cross Jeans out for size!

Inline image

As the name implies, the Criss Cross jeans feature a crossover waistband (that should be shown off via a cropped top or a tucked-in shirt) and an on-trend loose fit leg. They come in a variety of washes and there’s even a shorts version to look forward to wearing come spring. To complete the look, add an oversized blazer and a pair of ankle-tie heels which you could tied around the hem of the jeans.  Make it your individual style with flair!
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

