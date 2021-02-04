Fashion First February 2021 Criss Cross Jeans

Thursday, January 28th, 2021
More Jeans less yoga pants! HORAAAAAYYYYYYYYYY!
Covid has brought on a lot of changes in how we dress these days. But one thing I have noticed with our Panache Shoppers, and I’m glad for it, is that women are wearing less yoga athleisure wear and more attractive “street-wear”. The Fashion Runway is eager to make a comeback and Panache is ready!
Jeans… a staple in most wardrobes – right? Well try the on trend Criss Cross Jeans out for size!
As the name implies, the Criss Cross jeans feature a crossover waistband (that should be shown off via a cropped top or a tucked-in shirt) and an on-trend loose fit leg. They come in a variety of washes and there’s even a shorts version to look forward to wearing come spring. To complete the look, add an oversized blazer and a pair of ankle-tie heels which you could tied around the hem of the jeans. Make it your individual style with flair!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application