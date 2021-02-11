Fashion First February 2021 FAST FEBRUARY

CABIN FEVER & SPRING FEVER… now is the time to declutter your life and DOWNSIZE to “RIGHT SIZE”

Now is the time of year when many us get a little antsy. We have exhausted our “to do” list during the winter and COVID stay at home suggestions and the itch to get out and about is knocking at our door. Please continue to stay safe and get busy occupying yourself with cleaning the china cabinet, sideboard and drawers of linens, silver and collectibles. In other words, box and donate yourself into a “Spring Cleaning” frenzy…cause your kids don’t want most of your stuff anyways!!!

KIDS DON’T WANT IT:

STEAMER TRUNKS & LUGGAGE:

Trust me, every family has at least one steamer trunks from the 19th century. They are so abundant that they are not valuable unless the maker is Louis Vuitton, Asprey, Goyard or some other famous luggage house.

CHINA & SILVER-PLATTED ITEMS:

Your grown children will not polish silver-plate, this I can guarantee. Formal entertaining is not a priority these days. Box it up and donate it!

LINENS

If you have collected fine linens over time – congratulations! Allow me to inform you, most of your kids and grandchildren don’t even own an iron. The pillowcases, tablecloths, and christening gowns just don’t hold the same appeal to our younger generations unfortunately.

Put your Cabin Fever energy into your Spring Fever Cleaning. By doing so you’ll be ahead of the game when COVID restrictions lift! Thank You for living life with Panache!!!