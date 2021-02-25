Fashion First February 2021 Foot Massage

http://warm1013.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/2-25-21-FASHION-FIRST.mp3 If you’re like me you are also missing reflexology treatments and routine pedicures due to COVID precautions. But a special person in my life found the most amazing substitution for me for those stimulating and much needed missed treatments.

You see my birthday was this week (yes another one) and my poor little retail feet ache more than ever! But that very smart and attentive special person in my life treated me to the best of the best foot massager and put me on cloud nine, and my feet – literally!

The Cloud Massage foot, ankle and leg massager uses a deep kneading Shiatsu technique to improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, stimulate muscle recovery, provide pain relief, or offer pure and thorough relaxation after a long day. The adjustable base on the massage machine can be positioned with amazing comfort to work the muscles of your feet, ankles, or calves!

I LOVE IT!!!

If you don’t find me working at The Happy Corner at Panache I’ll be home (no place else to go) with my feet being heated and kneaded and moaning my way into paradise.

…thanks for living life with Panache!!! panacheconsignboutique.com