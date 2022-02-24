Fashion First: February 2022 Preowned Clothing is the “new” New!!!

Preowned Clothing is the “new” New!!!

Are you a lover of DIY? I love a good project but I have rarely considered enhancing my clothing, footwear or my carefully curated collection of handbags. If you need a good project to get you through the remainder of the winter season then open your closet doors and have a conversation with those items that ask you “Why did you even buy me?”

Here are 3 interesting tips to spruce up a few forgotten or well worn items:

Footwear: If you are a lover of canvas leisure footwear and those white or neutrals are just not as bright and clean as they once were, paint them with fabric paint. Better yet get a packet of permanent markers and find your inner Picasso. Another footwear idea is paint or stain your wood sole summer wedges and sandals to give them a new look for our next season.