Fashion First: February 2022 Preowned Clothing is the “new” New!!!

Thursday, February 24, 2022
Preowned Clothing is the “new” New!!!
Are you a lover of DIY? I love a good project but I have rarely considered enhancing my clothing, footwear or my carefully curated collection of handbags. If you need a good project to get you through the remainder of the winter season then open your closet doors and have a conversation with those items that ask you “Why did you even buy me?”
Here are 3 interesting tips to spruce up a few forgotten or well worn items:
Footwear: If you are a lover of canvas leisure footwear and those white or neutrals are just not as bright and clean as they once were, paint them with fabric paint. Better yet get a packet of permanent markers and find your inner Picasso. Another footwear idea is paint or stain your wood sole summer wedges and sandals to give them a new look for our next season.
photo credit: Pamela Stiles-Nakoski, Panache
Handbags: Did you know leather can be painted? Or embellished with a decals. The paint company Annie Sloan has opened up the world of DIY for your home furnishings and clothing collections. Need help selecting paint products, call my friend Tricia at The Purple Painted Lady.
Clothing: I have always been a fan of menswear shirts, leave the tails out, or French tuck one side, or tie the tails at the waist. Update yours by adding a little sparkle and replace the plain buttons with rhinestones or run a lace or jeweled embellishment down the front tab or collar tips.
It’s all about the rebirth of the “New” new details… wear your personal style with Panache!!! www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application