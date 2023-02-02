Fashion First February 2023 SLUGGING

“Slugging” is a well-known moisturizing technique that involves slathering the face with an occlusive product as the last step in your evening skincare routine. This skincare trend gets its name from the “slug-like” sheen it leaves on your skin after applying your slugging product of choice.

Winter Skincare, How To Survive Heat and Cold all at the same time.

Skincare doesn’t stop at the face and neck, it stops at the Décolletage. My youngest daughter who is the victim of my years of being a Makeup Artist and selling luxurious skincare lines, informed me. She would know, her skin is radiant and so well cared for. She also reminded me that Moisturizer is not just for your face. Our hands can be the hardest working part of our bodies and the winter climates isn’t always kind. So go ahead and “Slug” those hands as well.

By the way, even Men should consider applying a light oil-free facial moisturizer.

