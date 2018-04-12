Fashion First: FIRST WEDDING Invites

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 12th 2018

Isn’t it time you stopped being so afraid of the dark?

Weddings often come with a slew of constricting “dos” and “don’ts”

Some rules are reasonable: Never wear white as a guest, only buy gifts from the bride and groom’s registry, abide by the chosen dress code. And some are little archaic: Youthful, single ladies for the bridal bouquet toss only; and my (least) favorite — never wear black. While dark hues in general have a traditional connotation for funerals and mourning, the LBD has proved itself enough of a staple in modern times that we can do away with this antiquated notion. It’s a universally acknowledged truth that a good black dress is magically flattering and, more importantly, takes the guesswork out of an otherwise grueling task of dress shopping.