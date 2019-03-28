Fashion First: Floral

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Have fun with floral. Introduce a splash of colored print to your most classic and sold favorites this Spring.

Floral beaded tops, bottoms and handbags, Designers have used ever combination and floral pattern to bring life to our wardrobe. In case you want to look stylish but not overdoing it, be sure to know the right way of how to style floral into your collection. The pattern alone is loud and bold, so you be careful not to put too many patterns or styles together. If you make mistakes in your styling, you will end up looking silly instead of fashionable.