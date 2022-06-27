Fashion First … GLAD TO BE A GRAD

Here’s a little History Lesson:

Miniature Lane Cedar Boxes are iconic American symbols of “days-gone-by”, “remember when” and “back-in-the-day.” Lane, mostly know for cedar hope chests, manufactured and distributed an estimated 27 million miniature boxes from 1925 to 2004 and their innovative Girl Graduate Plan was one of the most successful marketing programs of the 20th century. Lane Furniture’s Girl Graduate Plan presented the little boxes to young ladies as a high school graduation gifts through their national network of dealers. To this day, women all across the country treasure their little boxes as reminders of their high school graduation and that special time in their lives.