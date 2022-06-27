Fashion First … GLAD TO BE A GRAD

Thursday, June 16, 2022
Graduation Season is upon us. Do you remember any of your graduation gifts, besides the envelopes full of cash?
When my 3 daughters graduated I choose to give them each a piece of jewelry that they would cherish and reflect on the significance of their accomplishments. When I graduated I remember the receiving a little wood box that I still have to this day. I recall my Mom making a big deal about it so I continue to treat it with care.
Here’s a little History Lesson:
Miniature Lane Cedar Boxes are iconic American symbols of “days-gone-by”, “remember when” and “back-in-the-day.” Lane, mostly know for cedar hope chests, manufactured and distributed an estimated 27 million miniature boxes from 1925 to 2004 and their innovative Girl Graduate Plan was one of the most successful marketing programs of the 20th century. Lane Furniture’s Girl Graduate Plan presented the little boxes to young ladies as a high school graduation gifts through their national network of dealers. To this day, women all across the country treasure their little boxes as reminders of their high school graduation and that special time in their lives.
Let’s fast forward to 2022 Graduates. Research proves that our tech-obsessed Gen-Zers graduates still want some good old fashion iconic – mechanical watches. Many see it as a right of passage or a status symbol. I read somewhere that a father purchased a ROLEX DAYTONA for his son the year he was born. Of course that little guy has to wait until he graduates 2035 to receive it!
Tradition isn’t dead nor is wearing something other than an APPLE WATCH on your wrist. Watches have been a beloved milestone gift for at least a century. With so many options it’s easy to find a perfect ticker for that soon-to-be-graduate. Manufacturers have been noticing a up-tick in sales as our youth is learning to appreciate finer mechanical pieces.
Don’t let time tick away! Consider wearing a luxurious time piece with Style & Flair … with Panache!
