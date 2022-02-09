FASHION FIRST: HAT HAIR STYLES

Thursday, February 6, 2022
Hello Winter!
Hat Season is in full swing in Upstate NY although it’s a fun accessory, so many styles of hats to choose between, however some can be a bit challenging to wear.
Curly girls and boys have the most challenges when it comes to wearing popular hat styles. Our curls get crushed under that warm knit dome.
Long straight hair girls have the most style choices under their hats, like braided pigtails, buns and ponytails. Short hair folks well, there’s probably the need for warmth when wearing a hat perhaps.
Fashionistas and celebrities are currently investing in a “Muppet” hat (bucket), an elaborate, whimsical design that reminds us of those fuzzy puppets we loved as children. I have found that the bucket hat is a favorite for many curly heads no matter the season, it allows for our curls to stay fluffy in part. But there is also the classic Parisian beret, or knit beanie with fur ball that makes locating you in the piles of snow much easier. Whatever your winter hat choice wear with Style & Flair … with Panache!
Embrace winter with Sustainable Style & Flair … with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application