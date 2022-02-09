FASHION FIRST: HAT HAIR STYLES

Hello Winter!

Hat Season is in full swing in Upstate NY although it’s a fun accessory, so many styles of hats to choose between, however some can be a bit challenging to wear.

Curly girls and boys have the most challenges when it comes to wearing popular hat styles. Our curls get crushed under that warm knit dome.

Long straight hair girls have the most style choices under their hats, like braided pigtails, buns and ponytails. Short hair folks well, there’s probably the need for warmth when wearing a hat perhaps.