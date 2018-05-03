Fashion First: HATS

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, May 3rd 2018
Are you a “HAT” person?
Whether it’s for The Kentucky Derby on May 5, Cinco De Mayo on May 5, The Royal Wedding on May 19 …or any other Wedding for that matter, Tea Party or Themed Event
Get your Millinery Delight and Fascinator propped Perfectly on your head!!!
Hats~Hats~ and more HATS!!! Rochester loves to play dress-up!!! Themed Events have been all the rage and we are ok with that. Our Hat selection at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment is incredible. If we can’t find the perfect hat for you our friend Moire Bagale Rochester’s premier Milliner can!!!
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!
