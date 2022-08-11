Fashion First Hello Dog Days of Summer

Hello Reunion Season!

Right now the past is more appealing than the present when it comes to … Fashion trends.

It’s an escape and I think we can all agree that escaping is sometimes necessary. Vintage is newly chic…again! As more and more COVID confined shoppers are tip-toeing their way back onto the sidewalks and safe shopping environments the sustainable fashion industry is having a HUGE moment.

Rochester alone has welcomed numerous smaller online sellers taking the leap into brick-and-mortar retail spaces. The desire for those vintage T’s the high-waisted Gloria Vanderbilt, LEVI, Calvin Klien, and Jordache denim and chic DVF and YSL styles are most sought after.

Nostalgic styles tend to be more appealing allowing us to have a unique individual style versus a trend everyone is wearing. Serious vintage players are relying on bona fide vintage finds to add to their dog days of summer finale and early fall collection.