Fashion First Hello Dog Days of Summer

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Hello Reunion Season!
Right now the past is more appealing than the present when it comes to … Fashion trends.
It’s an escape and I think we can all agree that escaping is sometimes necessary. Vintage is newly chic…again! As more and more COVID confined shoppers are tip-toeing their way back onto the sidewalks and safe shopping environments the sustainable fashion industry is having a HUGE moment.
Rochester alone has welcomed numerous smaller online sellers taking the leap into brick-and-mortar retail spaces. The desire for those vintage T’s the high-waisted Gloria Vanderbilt, LEVI, Calvin Klien, and Jordache denim and chic DVF and YSL styles are most sought after.
Nostalgic styles tend to be more appealing allowing us to have a unique individual style versus a trend everyone is wearing. Serious vintage players are relying on bona fide vintage finds to add to their dog days of summer finale and early fall collection.
Bye Bye Luxury LOGO Belts. Bye Bye to Spandex ALL-DAY WEAR … say HELLO to Old-School Style.
Wear your own Style & Flair …with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application