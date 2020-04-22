On The Air:
  • search
Home
Fashion First Blog

Fashion First: History Of The Handshake

Tammy-Swales-Studio-2011-05 (2)

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020

To Greet or NOT to Greet is the question: The History of The Handshake

The history of the handshake dates back to the 5th century B.C. in Greece. It was a symbol of peace, showing that neither person was carrying any weapons.

Refusal to Shake: A handshake is a gesture for seeking mutual trust, so if you don’t shake the offered hand, you are rejecting their trust. So what message will our new normal deliver when we refuse a handshake?

Our new normal when greeting another is to make it a light thing, rather than saying I don’t want to shake your hand, which can come off insulting and only adds to current hysteria try something like “I’m so sorry, but I don’t want to shake hands with anybody,” and then throw in the Coronavirus right away.

The history of the gloved hand merely symbolizes high status, clean hands, white gloves were seen as cleanliness and purity. They also conceal; they highlight the gestures of the HAND. Gloves embody power and protection, as well as nobility. Unlike in today’s world, a gloved hand is purely worn for warmth or protection.

Be stylish * Be safe… live life with style & flair with Panache
panacheconsignboutique.com

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE

FASHION FIRST ADVICE

 

Leave a Reply