Fashion First: History Of The Handshake

To Greet or NOT to Greet is the question: The History of The Handshake

The history of the handshake dates back to the 5th century B.C. in Greece. It was a symbol of peace, showing that neither person was carrying any weapons.

Refusal to Shake: A handshake is a gesture for seeking mutual trust, so if you don’t shake the offered hand, you are rejecting their trust. So what message will our new normal deliver when we refuse a handshake?

Our new normal when greeting another is to make it a light thing, rather than saying I don’t want to shake your hand, which can come off insulting and only adds to current hysteria try something like “I’m so sorry, but I don’t want to shake hands with anybody,” and then throw in the Coronavirus right away.

The history of the gloved hand merely symbolizes high status, clean hands, white gloves were seen as cleanliness and purity. They also conceal; they highlight the gestures of the HAND. Gloves embody power and protection, as well as nobility. Unlike in today’s world, a gloved hand is purely worn for warmth or protection.

