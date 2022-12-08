On The Air:
Fashion First Holiday Confections 12/8/22

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Are you a Baker?  Buyer? Or a lucky recipient of Christmas Confections?  I have to admit I’m either a Buyer or  a very  grateful Receiver of others efforts in the kitchen.  I have to say these last few years have been busy! If I can’t capture my grandsons to assist me, my cookie cutouts days are numbered.   In addition I haven’t seen the cookie exchange party platter in years!  Time to get back to tradition.
Christmas Cookies take the “Runway”…   I mean have you seen how some people decorate cookies these days!  Remember “the cookie swap” parties?  They were the best.  So many amazing recipes.  So many calories.
The Panache Winter Market vendor confection ? lineup features  the  World Famous JonJohn’s Bakery Peanut Butter Balls awaits you this Friday & Saturday 10-4pm at Brighton Commons Panache Winter Market.  You won’t want to miss it!
Grab your sweetie and bring your sweet tooth … Panache Winter Market Friday and Saturday 10-4 at Brighton Commons is sure to be a great time!

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

