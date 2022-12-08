Fashion First Holiday Confections 12/8/22

Thursday, December 8, 2022
Are you a Baker? Buyer? Or a lucky recipient of Christmas Confections? I have to admit I’m either a Buyer or a very grateful Receiver of others efforts in the kitchen. I have to say these last few years have been busy! If I can’t capture my grandsons to assist me, my cookie cutouts days are numbered. In addition I haven’t seen the cookie exchange party platter in years! Time to get back to tradition.
Christmas Cookies take the “Runway”… I mean have you seen how some people decorate cookies these days! Remember “the cookie swap” parties? They were the best. So many amazing recipes. So many calories.
The Panache Winter Market vendor confection lineup features the World Famous JonJohn’s Bakery Peanut Butter Balls awaits you this Friday & Saturday 10-4pm at Brighton Commons Panache Winter Market. You won’t want to miss it!
Grab your sweetie and bring your sweet tooth … Panache Winter Market Friday and Saturday 10-4 at Brighton Commons is sure to be a great time!
