Fashion First: Holiday Event Attire

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, December 19th, 2019

Holiday Attire Do’s & Don’ts:

Holiday Office Party Footwear : Sometimes the good ol’ switcheroo is a necessity!

You leave work and now it’s time for your annual Holiday Party. Elevating a look, sometimes literally, is an occasional necessity when it comes to certain events, and sometimes a flat or clunky, comfy shoe you wore during your work hours just won’t cut it. Fancy Feet Party Shoes can just put you in a festive mood!!!

Christmas Morning matchy matchy jammie tradition:

Just before bedtime many dress their little ones in matchy matchy pajamas and head out to see all the beautiful Christmas lights one last time. Not only is it wonderful to spend the night together, it also usually helps the little ones to fall asleep. Leaving more time for parents to wrap and assemble those last minute gifts.

Christmas Day Dinner:

Picking out the perfect outfit for your holiday shindig can be stressful. Whether you’re celebrating with a family dinner or a big party, there are so many factors to keep in mind when choosing your Christmas Day outfit, Hanukkah ensembles, and all manner of party attire. You want to be festive but not too kitschy, and cool but still family-time appropriate. As tempting as those yoga pants may be… keep them for your day after workout!!!

Celebrate with Sustainable Style & Flair…with Panache!!! Merry Christmas