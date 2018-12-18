Fashion First: Holiday Gifting

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Shopping for gifts, especially around the holidays, can be a challenge. Sometimes you find the perfect gift and it just won’t arrive in time, and let’s be real, sometimes you forget until it’s too late.

What is your style if giving?

Perfectly wrapped and coordinated paper wrapping and bows?

Envelopes with the seal still wet with a fancy signature on it?

Do you strive for that Norman Rockwell Perfect Christmas Tree image with loads and loads of gifts under the Christmas Tree? Are those gifts things the receiver wants, needs or are you just an excessive shopper? My hope is that either way you have a great experience buying and preparing your generous Holiday gifts. Whether you are that excessive shopper where you give everyone a little something for the sake of giving or really really create a Holiday GIFT “Experience” that they will actually remember, in addition you will also remember the experience of giving that gift. Share a shopping day, medi/pedi spa day, makeup application/lesson, mini day trip, concerts, etc. The wrapping can still be amazing but instead, stuff jam pack the gift with an itinerary of experiences that will be sure to put a smile on the face of the receiver.

Laugh a little louder, hug a little longer and love a whole lot more this Holiday…do it with style & flair with Panache!!!