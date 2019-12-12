Fashion First: Holiday Party Themes

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, December 12th, 2019

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

It’s hard to say who invented the first ugly Christmas sweater. As a matter of fact, we can presume that ugly sweaters were designed with the original intention of being fashionable. It’s only because of ever-changing fashion trends that sweaters once deemed acceptable are now considered ugly. As a clothing item, ugly sweaters were often featured on situation comedies in the 1980s. They were mostly cardigans, buttoned down the front. The Christmas theme entered around the same time, with the first mass-produced Christmas garments being made under the name of “jingle bell sweaters” during the ’80s as well.

Times have changed…or stayed the same The “UGLY SWEATER PARTY” is still alive and well. In fact, I received my annual invite to one but I have to pass, you see due to other obligations… and the fact that I lent my UGLY sweater to someone already!!! By the way my ugly sweater has so many poinsettias on it we call it the “placenta” sweater..family joke (sorry)!!! HaHaHa

I also received another invite for an Ice Princess Theme Party, with Giggle Juice. This group is the ultimate Theme Party Collective. Glad to be on the invite list even if I can’t attend!

LIVE LIFE WITH STYLE & FLAIR…WITH PANACHE THIS HOLIDAY!!!