Fashion First Holiday POP-UP with ROC Newscaster Superstar & Vintage Jewelry Designer 12/18

Thursday, December 16, 2021
Panache Hours:
Wednesday to Saturday 10:00am-4:00pm
Christmas Eve 10-3pm *** New Year’s Eve 10-3 pm
Christmas Day & New Year’s Day ***CLOSED***ENJOY!
Closed Sunday & Monday
Join 13WHAM News anchor Don Alhart and The Arc of Monroe for a special book signing event at Panache Home on Saturday, December 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Don will be signing his children’s book, “Sibley’s Christmas Adventure” – a magical story of an adventurous mouse who explores Rochester’s iconic Sibley building for the holidays.
Join Pamela Stiles-Nakoski
Saturday 12/18 from 1-4 pm at Panache.
All creations are one of a kind and assembled by hand using vintage jewelry and ephemera. Each piece is designed to evoke the beauty of time past with the appeal of contemporary fashion.
Follow her on Instagram: @stilesnakoski
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application