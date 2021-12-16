Fashion First Holiday POP-UP with ROC Newscaster Superstar & Vintage Jewelry Designer 12/18

Join 13WHAM News anchor Don Alhart and The Arc of Monroe for a special book signing event at Panache Home on Saturday, December 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Don will be signing his children’s book, “Sibley’s Christmas Adventure” – a magical story of an adventurous mouse who explores Rochester’s iconic Sibley building for the holidays.

Join Pamela Stiles-Nakoski