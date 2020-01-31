Fashion First: HOSPITAL Fashion Mishaps

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, January 30th, 2020

In preparing for my New HIP surgery, I have had many Dr. and Hospital visits. Here is my Hospital Fashion Mishaps & Sustainable features experiences

Monday Comfy: Yoga Pants “Noonie” Pants…lack of undergarments some days not a good idea!

Mammogram : Early Bird appointments are my favorite, Mid-Drift disposable caplets leave room for chilling airflow.

Blood Work: tight sleeve remember your under garments.

Have you seen the new disposable gowns with sticky tape tabs? Bye Bye snaps and ties

Xray” Hazard = Zippers, Favorite experience were the new disposable Shorts and my Tall Boots …WOW WHAT A LOOK!