Fashion First: HOT MESS with MAMA

HUNKERINGDOWN WITH YOUR MAMA … IT CAN BE A “HOT” MESS

It wasn’t because of COVID VIRUS, although I know many families that immediately converged on one home to quarantine so that families could be together safely during the mandatory lock-down.

When the heat index kept rising last weekend and my daily call to check in on my 86 year old Mom, who still insists on living alone in the non-air-conditioned “BIG FAMILY HOUSE” in the Finger Lakes started to sound like a wet noodle dripping in sweat, I took action and demanded she come stay with me until the heat broke and enjoy a little air-conditioning at my house for relief.

The aging process isn’t for sissy’s. Mom taught me during her week long visit that we all have a routine and her’s isn’t one to mess with … nor is the remote! She has a keen eye to detect the smallest of dust particles to clean my already clean home. My windows sparkle – daily! You must eat breakfast! Preparing to go out in public takes a bit longer at 86 and you should always wear long sleeves and long pants to camouflage your aging 60+ year old skin (we disagreed on this)…. she forgot to pack pants – hence, a wee bit of shopping ensued.

The funniest story from her visit is that although she complained about the extreme heat she also wasn’t happy with how cold my house was. So there is the story about my “HOT” MESS MAMA…hot our cold she will share her opinion bundled in layers of blankets on a 90 degree day in a climate controlled environment… she earned it! Blessed and Grateful for this rare opportunity to “live” with my Mom if only for a short time.

Stay cool and live life with Style & Flair … with Panache!!!