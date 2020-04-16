Fashion First: Hunkering Down with a Paint Brush

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Stay at Home Orders. has turned this former makeup artist and a Fashion extrovert with a very different brush in my hand. I have found that after filing for numerous loans, lines of credit, watching zoom webinars and numerous conversations with my bank, I have found great passion for a different kind of brush. I now own “painting clothes” and with the help of my very committed boyfriend I have completed numerous large painting projects in my home. It has helped to fill the void of time and check off numerous items on my bucket list.

FYI: did you know you can paint stairwell spindles with a sock???

So, I’m hunkering down and staying safe … and living life with Style & Flair until a time when I can reopen Panache.