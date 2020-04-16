On The Air:
Fashion First: Hunkering Down with a Paint Brush

Tammy-Swales-Studio-2011-05 (2)

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 16th, 2020

Stay at Home Orders. has turned this former makeup artist and a Fashion extrovert with a very different brush in my hand. I have found that after filing for numerous loans, lines of credit, watching zoom webinars and numerous conversations with my bank, I have found great passion for a different kind of brush. I now own “painting clothes” and with the help of my very committed boyfriend I have completed numerous large painting projects in my home. It has helped to fill the void of time and check off numerous items on my bucket list.

FYI: did you know you can paint stairwell spindles with a sock???

So, I’m hunkering down and staying safe … and living life with Style & Flair until a time when I can reopen Panache.

FASHION FIRST ADVICE

 

