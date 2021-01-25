FASHION FIRST: Inauguration Fashion Diplomacy and an array of color

When it comes to the White House, fashion goes beyond looks. With our First Lady and now a Madame Vice-President, we will have double the pleasure. These brilliant, strong and educated women will make fashion choices with strong messages, as they slowly become more exposed to the world! I most enjoy how these women are embracing sustainable, American up and coming fashion designers.

Oh What a Day: 1/20/2021

THANK YOU DR. BIDEN

The incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, selected her ensemble carefully. Her custom “ocean blue” coat and matching dress set made in wool tweed with a matching silk face mask was created by the female-founded American brand Markarian. The color blue “was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability,” the label said in a press statement.

BRAVA MADAM VICE PRESIDENT

Kamala Harris choose wisely as well, to honor first herself, her dedication to family and America. But also for those who paved the way before her, a nod to Shirley Chisolm who also used the color purple and the adornment of pearls on her campaign trail.