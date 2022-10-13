Fashion First … it’s been a week!!! – October 13, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022
A week in the life of a Panache Princess!!!
*Babysit Grandson overnight for NO SCHOOL on Indigenous Day
*Visit 88 year old Mom in assisted living in FLX
*Prepare for overnight family guests… you’re welcome Wegmans$
*Engagement pictures for youngest daughter Wedding 2023/dog handler assignment
*Dinner with client … Blessed & Grateful
*Fashion Week fittings FOR 10/15 Runway …18 models!!!!
*Final week of Footwear Trunk Show… Women Supporting Women Entrepreneurs
*Find a little “lovin” time for your S/O
*Enjoy the sunsets … kind of like “Smell the Roses” …try and be present.
…. All this with Style & Flair
… and a visit from Pam Sherman!!!
I wouldn’t trade a moment of my life story!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application