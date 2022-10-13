On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First … it’s been a week!!! – October 13, 2022

Thursday, October 13, 2022

A week in the life of a Panache Princess!!!
*Babysit Grandson overnight for NO SCHOOL on Indigenous Day
*Visit  88  year old Mom in assisted living in FLX
*Prepare for overnight family guests… you’re welcome Wegmans?????$
*Engagement pictures for youngest daughter Wedding 2023/dog handler assignment
*Dinner with client … Blessed & Grateful
*Fashion Week fittings FOR 10/15 Runway …18 models!!!!
*Final week of Footwear Trunk Show… Women Supporting Women Entrepreneurs
*Find a little “lovin” time for your S/O
*Enjoy the sunsets … kind of like “Smell the Roses” …try and be present.
…. All this with Style & Flair ??
… and a visit from Pam Sherman!!!
I wouldn’t trade a moment of my life story!!

 
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply