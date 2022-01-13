Fashion First January 2022 – HAIR

That’s what I did right before the Holiday! I needed a change and I wasn’t sure what needed to be changed, so I chopped my hair. I’m a super curly girl along with 2 of my three daughters. We have tested hundreds of hair products and hairstyles. My non-curly hair daughter has what we all refer to as Beauty Pageant Hair (without extensions), long, thick, controlled and easy to style. My curly hair daughters have mastered their long luscious ringlet curls to perfection. I on the other-hand their over 60 year old mother still struggles. But I have found some freedom from changing with my aging hair style in the process.