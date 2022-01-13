Fashion First January 2022 – HAIR

Thursday, January 13, 2022
Chopped! I’m not talkin vegetables!
That’s what I did right before the Holiday! I needed a change and I wasn’t sure what needed to be changed, so I chopped my hair. I’m a super curly girl along with 2 of my three daughters. We have tested hundreds of hair products and hairstyles. My non-curly hair daughter has what we all refer to as Beauty Pageant Hair (without extensions), long, thick, controlled and easy to style. My curly hair daughters have mastered their long luscious ringlet curls to perfection. I on the other-hand their over 60 year old mother still struggles. But I have found some freedom from changing with my aging hair style in the process.
So many hot new styles in town with cute little names – Shag and Bixie to name a couple! The Bixie is a cross between a Bob and a Pixie with feathered layers and spiky ends. It’s considered funky and fresh and achieved not with dry shampoo but with a texturizing spray – to achieve the little “dirty” raw texture for the newest choppy hair style trend of 2022. So funny that we now want that messy dirty look! To simplify the Bixie cut it’s – a softer more feminine version of a Pixie cut.
Try a snip here and a snip there for a little “hair” adventure… just do it with Style & Flair with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application