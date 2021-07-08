Fashion First July 2021 BELTS

To BELT or not to BELT?

MEN: no one wants to see you walking around hiking up your trousers. Like women with brasseries, the first thing many men do is unleash that confining strap around their waist. The relief is heavenly for both.

Many of us women had a lot of cute outfits planned for last year that we couldn’t wear. Since we have been “release from confinement, it’s time to fall in love with getting dressed up again, which is where this trend comes in! We all need to have at least one belt in our wardrobes. Whatever your thoughts on this accessory, it is practical and always capable of holding up your baggy trousers. But we often treat it

as more of an afterthought.