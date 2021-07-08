Fashion First July 2021 BELTS

Thursday, July 8, 2021
To BELT or not to BELT?
MEN: no one wants to see you walking around hiking up your trousers. Like women with brasseries, the first thing many men do is unleash that confining strap around their waist. The relief is heavenly for both.
Many of us women had a lot of cute outfits planned for last year that we couldn’t wear. Since we have been “release from confinement, it’s time to fall in love with getting dressed up again, which is where this trend comes in! We all need to have at least one belt in our wardrobes. Whatever your thoughts on this accessory, it is practical and always capable of holding up your baggy trousers. But we often treat it
as more of an afterthought.
Belts have gotten an upgrade in 2021. We are just after wrapping our heads around statement belts. However, more and more influencers and designers are bringing back the mid-section belt. You can use it to cinch in your dress, blazer or jumper. This trick has been around since the early seventies and is a great way to add some definition to your figure.
Diane Keaton (I’m a fan) is known for this cinched look for as long as I can remember. Enjoy creating your own cinched waist style with flair…at Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application