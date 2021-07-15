On The Air:
FASHION FIRST JULY 2021 Hairdresser

Thursday, July 15, 2021

I’ve broken up with at lest 4 hairdressers in my lifetime and in each insistence I carried great guilt thereafter.  There were numerous reasons why I had to make a break from each one and have moved way beyond feeling guilty for making a change from time to time.  I love to network, to see how other entrepreneurs and small business owners function and cater to their clients.  It’s fun to connect with creatives or perhaps reconnect with them. I have always had a love hate relationship with my hair, its been fun seeing what numerous talented stylists can do with my locks.

FAST FORWARD to yesterday when I revisited my last “BreakUp” Stylists, we had a blast getting reacquainted all the while he colored, styled and gave me a great BLOW OUT!!!  He and I agreed that it might not be such a bad idea after all for some people to have a few hairstylist in our arsenal for those last minute styling needs.
…just for the record and  I mean the RECORD breaking HEAT INDEX, RAIN and MUGGY FRIZZY HAIR WEATHER… my guy Robert had his hands full of  HUMID CURLY HAIR CHAOS to deal with!

 

Joan E. Lincoln

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

