FASHION FIRST JULY 2021 Hairdresser

http://warm1013.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/FASHION-FIRST-7-15-21.mp3 Breaking Up is Hard to Do … not really!!! I’ve broken up with at lest 4 hairdressers in my lifetime and in each insistence I carried great guilt thereafter. There were numerous reasons why I had to make a break from each one and have moved way beyond feeling guilty for making a change from time to time. I love to network, to see how other entrepreneurs and small business owners function and cater to their clients. It’s fun to connect with creatives or perhaps reconnect with them. I have always had a love hate relationship with my hair, its been fun seeing what numerous talented stylists can do with my locks.

FAST FORWARD to yesterday when I revisited my last “BreakUp” Stylists, we had a blast getting reacquainted all the while he colored, styled and gave me a great BLOW OUT!!! He and I agreed that it might not be such a bad idea after all for some people to have a few hairstylist in our arsenal for those last minute styling needs.

…just for the record and I mean the RECORD breaking HEAT INDEX, RAIN and MUGGY FRIZZY HAIR WEATHER… my guy Robert had his hands full of HUMID CURLY HAIR CHAOS to deal with!