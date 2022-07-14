Fashion FIRST JULY 2022

Dog Days of Summer are July 3 – August 11, my least favorite season for Fashion. Our motto at Panache is ” We are HOT Women we just don’t like being “HOT” HOT Women!!! So stop on down to the Happy Corner in Brighton Commons the Air-Conditioner is always on!

Bring on the Summer Street Trends. Linen, Cotton, flowy, airy, baggy, breathable looks are leading the race for Summer 2022.

Footwear has dropped down from wedges to flats or elevated fashion sneakers. Bye Bye are the days of Fashionable High Heels and Stiletto’s. Even with summer frocks it seems the hemlines have dropped to more maxi styles, petite florals and chunky comfy footgear.

Listen I don’t make the trends I just report what the Runway suggests and those that attend bring to the street.

Fall, yes I said it — Fall Fashion will be introduced earlier than normal so will the Halloween and Christmas decorations.

Live Life with Style & Flair …with Panache!