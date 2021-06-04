On The Air:
Fashion First June 2021 SUNSCREEN

Thursday, June 3, 2021

The countdown to the first day of Summer 2021 is just 19 days away.

If you are like me I crave the sun, I always have.  My vacations have always been near a shoreline with sand in my toes and a cabana boy refilling my cocktails even before I waved my hand ******* SNAP…I just woke up from that dream!  But sun makes me feel good and up until last month I thought I was doing a pretty good job applying my sunscreen so that I could enjoy the rays safely.  GUESS WHAT!!!!!!!!!!

Long story but the short version is I was long overdue for a Dermatologist appointment for a number of  “Issues” and BAM… just like that it’s time for my first cup to remove a cancerous spot!  Shout out to my Dermatologist and her sensitivity with the fact that I will be adding another scar to my already interesting “roadmap” of previous procedures: 2 hip replacements and a C-Section!  I told her no worries I embrace my imperfections and they makes my story more interesting!!!
So here’s the SUNSCREEN message:  Many sunscreens are being recalled recently due to higher than approved BENZENE levels.  Check you product ingredients.  With summer just a a few weeks away, you’ll definitely want to make sure that the sunscreen in your cabinet doesn’t contain Benzene, a known carcinogen that can increase the likelihood of developing leukemia.

Be SAFE … we ALL need to wear it !!!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

