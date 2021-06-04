Fashion First June 2021 SUNSCREEN

http://warm1013.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/6-3-21-FASHION-FIRST.mp3 The countdown to the first day of Summer 2021 is just 19 days away.

If you are like me I crave the sun, I always have. My vacations have always been near a shoreline with sand in my toes and a cabana boy refilling my cocktails even before I waved my hand ******* SNAP…I just woke up from that dream! But sun makes me feel good and up until last month I thought I was doing a pretty good job applying my sunscreen so that I could enjoy the rays safely. GUESS WHAT!!!!!!!!!!

Long story but the short version is I was long overdue for a Dermatologist appointment for a number of “Issues” and BAM… just like that it’s time for my first cup to remove a cancerous spot! Shout out to my Dermatologist and her sensitivity with the fact that I will be adding another scar to my already interesting “roadmap” of previous procedures: 2 hip replacements and a C-Section! I told her no worries I embrace my imperfections and they makes my story more interesting!!!

So here’s the SUNSCREEN message: Many sunscreens are being recalled recently due to higher than approved BENZENE levels. Check you product ingredients. With summer just a a few weeks away, you’ll definitely want to make sure that the sunscreen in your cabinet doesn’t contain Benzene, a known carcinogen that can increase the likelihood of developing leukemia.

Be SAFE … we ALL need to wear it !!!