Fashion First June 2021 Victoria Secret

Thursday, June 24, 2021

There are three garments most women dread going in to a store and  trying  to buy.

In order of frustration:   Jeans, Bathing suits and Intimate Apparel. 
Admit it, sizes change every season. Most clients that shop and continue to support my small business at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment say the worst season for their fluctuating weight , was COVID Season!!!  UGH!
BYE BYE ANGELS!
Victoria Secret let out a “BIG Secret” announcing there are no more feathers or diamond studded bras adorning their Runway.

 They listened to what REAL Women Want and they are attempting to redefine their brand along with the meaning of “sexy”.
BRAVO to VS  for wanting to become a leading global “advocate” for female empowerment .  Their biggest move was removing Jessica Rabbit shaped and scantily dressed models.  Bold move, but will women buy it?
 
The VS Runway gets really interesting this season with seven women famous for their achievements help to launch and rebrand the VS label.  The Executives at VS proclaimed they needed to “stop being about what men want” and to market to their customers who were wearing their garments.  Halleluiah!!!
Now shimmy into those jeans and good luck with that bathing suit season…Intimate  Apparel should be more comfortable and closer to our “right-size” for what REAL Women Want!

Joan E. Lincoln

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

