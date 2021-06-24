Fashion First June 2021 Victoria Secret

Victoria Secret let out a “BIG Secret” announcing there are no more feathers or diamond studded bras adorning their Runway.

Admit it, sizes change every season. Most clients that shop and continue to support my small business at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment say the worst season for their fluctuating weight , was COVID Season!!! UGH!

There are three garments most women dread going in to a store and trying to buy.

They listened to what REAL Women Want and they are attempting to redefine their brand along with the meaning of “sexy”.

BRAVO to VS for wanting to become a leading global “advocate” for female empowerment . Their biggest move was removing Jessica Rabbit shaped and scantily dressed models. Bold move, but will women buy it?