Fashion First June 2022 – Peak Wedding Season

There seems to be a new trend for Wedding Spouses to really and I mean really personalize their ceremony and receptions, finally breaking from traditional wedding rules. I’m all for a little change from the expected “routine” of weddings.

The big question for a guest is “What Do I Thee Wear?” Pay attention to those invite details for theme weddings. Beachy, Colorful Crowd requests is a more popular than ever. Or maybe you’ll embrace the new (old) trend of skin-is-in and flesh baring silhouettes. Outdoor is in so are block heels to deal with the natural landscape. Last but not least quirky locations seems to be the place for celebrations, so choosing a Chicly Quirky outfit yourself might be in order, consider a colorful pantsuit with an unusual style feature. Feather or cuffs (seasonal of course), a lace bralette to play peek-s-boo to feminize your outfit, perhaps embellished lapels, a bright or pastel color suit could be edgy and eccentric.