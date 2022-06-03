Fashion First June 2022 – Peak Wedding Season

Thursday, June 2, 2022
Peak Wedding Season is upon us! Have you started to receive invites? Perhaps already attended a wedding like I have this season? It’s estimated that there will be 2.5 million weddings in 2022 the most since 1984! Thank You COVID for a backlog of “I Do Vows.”
There seems to be a new trend for Wedding Spouses to really and I mean really personalize their ceremony and receptions, finally breaking from traditional wedding rules. I’m all for a little change from the expected “routine” of weddings.
The big question for a guest is “What Do I Thee Wear?” Pay attention to those invite details for theme weddings. Beachy, Colorful Crowd requests is a more popular than ever. Or maybe you’ll embrace the new (old) trend of skin-is-in and flesh baring silhouettes. Outdoor is in so are block heels to deal with the natural landscape. Last but not least quirky locations seems to be the place for celebrations, so choosing a Chicly Quirky outfit yourself might be in order, consider a colorful pantsuit with an unusual style feature. Feather or cuffs (seasonal of course), a lace bralette to play peek-s-boo to feminize your outfit, perhaps embellished lapels, a bright or pastel color suit could be edgy and eccentric.
WARNING: IF THE INVITE SAYS BLACK TIE FORMAL THEN A TUXEDO AND GOWN IT IS!!!
Let me say this, the post lockdown nuptial boom will certainly give us opportunities to find our personal Style & Fair… wear it with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application