Fashion First JUNE 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022
All Eyes on Summer
Hot weather calls for a lighter beauty strategy. Reevaluate your skincare and hair regime to adjust for seasonal product and protection switch-ups.
HAIR:
Blowouts just don’t work for those boat rides and beach visits. A breezy alternative is air-drying hair and embracing your natural texture. Cream based products are a favorite or gel with a leave-in conditioner to hold curls together.
FACE:
Thick moisturizers can feel heavy – go with a lighter goop with same hydration levels. Heat, sunscreen swimming and sweat can leave skin feeling dry and sensitive.
EYES:
Pick the right shades for a squint-free summer. So, which sunglasses are best for summer protection? Those with UV400 protection can filter out up to 99% UVA and UVB rays. Please ensure that your eyes are fully protected from sun damage.
Enjoy the Summer with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application