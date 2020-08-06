Fashion First: Keepin Cool with “THE FREEZER DRESS”

Thursday, August 6th, 2020

The dogs days of summer are here! Wow what a summer 2020 has turned out to be!!!

Many fashionable women of a certain age tend NOT to be overly excited about summer heat or summer attire to begin with, let alone a little black dress – LBD, but some clever human (s) came up with something that caught my attention!

Take the Runway this Summer a little cooler, now that the best cooling bra from SOMA Intimates ( say goodbye to boob sweat) has been joined by Columbia’s cooling PFG Freezer Dress. Affordable at $50, it will be your favorite LBD, better buy two!!!

Questions?

NO, it does not need to be stored in the freezer.

Would it really keep me cool in the sweltering summer heatwave as of late?

Here is your answer – A special fabric called Omni-Freeze Zero uses your sweat as a cooling agent. When mixed with the fabric, your sweat actually makes it cooler to the touch. … Instead of just wicking away perspiration, Omni-Freeze Zero puts it to work.

Where is the technology housed in a LBD you ask? In the seams of course. This magical garment (two styles available) delivers prolonged cooling and SPF protection too!

Go ahead and be your “HOT” self this summer without the fear of sweating…with Style & Flair with Panache!