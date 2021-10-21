Fashion First : Legs GOES UNDERCOVER

Thursday, October 14, 2021
My legs have gone under cover for the Fall/Winter Season in an effort to improve my circulation. My new favorite new early fall accessories are Black toeless support stockings. Just pray that I don’t dislocate a body joint putting them on or taking them off.
Thanks to Dr. Pyne at The Vein Institute and his very educated, comforting and fun Team, in 3 months time my legs will be ready for Boating Season!
LEG CARE FROM THE INSIDE OUT:
- Eat right.
- Avoid sitting all day.
- Take showers.
- Elevate your legs.
- Don’t smoke!
- Exfoliate your legs with a body scrub.
- Dry brush your skin regularly.
- Use a hydrating body wash in the shower.
- Shave your legs regularly.
- Apply body lotion or oil immediately after showering..
- Switch on a humidifier indoors.
- Walk. The Surgeon General recommends the 10,000 steps a day program to maintain a healthy weight and to build bone and muscle mass, which contributes to overall leg health.
Take care of those legs with style & flair…with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application