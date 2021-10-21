Fashion First : Legs GOES UNDERCOVER

http://warm1013.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/FASHION-FIRST-10-14-21.mp3 My legs have gone under cover for the Fall/Winter Season in an effort to improve my circulation. My new favorite new early fall accessories are Black toeless support stockings. Just pray that I don’t dislocate a body joint putting them on or taking them off.

Thanks to Dr. Pyne at The Vein Institute and his very educated, comforting and fun Team, in 3 months time my legs will be ready for Boating Season!