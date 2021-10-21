On The Air:
Fashion First : Legs GOES UNDERCOVER

Thursday, October 14, 2021

My legs have gone under cover for the Fall/Winter Season in an effort to improve my circulation.  My new favorite new early fall accessories are Black toeless support stockings. Just pray that I don’t dislocate a body joint putting them on or taking them off.

Thanks to Dr. Pyne at The Vein Institute and his very educated, comforting and fun Team, in 3 months time my legs will be ready for Boating Season!
LEG CARE  FROM THE INSIDE OUT:
 
  1. Eat right.
  2. Avoid sitting all day.
  3. Take showers.
  4. Elevate your legs.
  5. Don’t smoke!

  1. Exfoliate your legs with a body scrub.
  2. Dry brush your skin regularly.
  3. Use a hydrating body wash in the shower.
  4. Shave your legs regularly.
  5. Apply body lotion or oil  immediately after showering..
  6. Switch on a humidifier indoors.
  7. Walk. The Surgeon General recommends the 10,000 steps a day program to maintain a healthy weight and to build bone and muscle mass, which contributes to overall leg health.
Take care of those legs with style & flair…with Panache!!!

 

Joan E. Lincoln

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

