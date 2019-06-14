Fashion First: Living a Fashionable GREEN Lifestyle

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 13th, 2019

I have a love-hate relationship with my “Blue Box” first as an “empty nester” I hate having to lug the garbage down to the curb, as a sustainable tree hugging American I want the blue box to exceed the contents of my garbage container!!!

Environmental sustainability doesn’t mean living without luxuries but rather being aware of your resource consumption and reducing unnecessary waste.

THINK TWICE BEFORE SHOPPING “NEW”

“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” may feel retro, but it’s just as important today as when the phrase was first coined. Every product we purchase has an environmental footprint, from the materials used to create it to the pollution emitted during manufacturing to the packaging that ends up in landfills. So before you buy, ask yourself if you really need it. If you do, consider buying gently used instead of new, and look for minimal packaging and shipping. The facts speak for themselves. Fashion is considered to be one of the most polluting industries in the world.

BIG purchases should have BIG environmental benefits!!!

SHOP LOCAL * SHOP SMALL BUSINESS* SHOP GREEN