Fashion First: Living a Fashionable GREEN Lifestyle

Thursday, May 13th, 2019
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
I have a love-hate relationship with my “Blue Box” first as an “empty nester” I hate having to lug the garbage down to the curb, as a sustainable tree hugging American I want the blue box to exceed the contents of my garbage container!!!
Environmental sustainability doesn’t mean living without luxuries but rather being aware of your resource consumption and reducing unnecessary waste.
THINK TWICE BEFORE SHOPPING “NEW”
“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” may feel retro, but it’s just as important today as when the phrase was first coined. Every product we purchase has an environmental footprint, from the materials used to create it to the pollution emitted during manufacturing to the packaging that ends up in landfills. So before you buy, ask yourself if you really need it. If you do, consider buying gently used instead of new, and look for minimal packaging and shipping. The facts speak for themselves. Fashion is considered to be one of the most polluting industries in the world.
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE