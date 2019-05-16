Fashion First: Life of a Wedding Gown After the Celebration

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 9th, 2019

You researched, booked multiple appointments, gathered your posse to help you decide which magnificent gown you will wear. Fast forward, the celebration is over and it’s your first Anniversary and BAM… just like that the wedding Thank You notes are complete and the question now is, what do I do with this extraordinary garment that holds so many memories? Such a special garment deserved to be worn, and not withering away in your dark closet for all eternity.

8 Things You Can Do With Your Dress After Your Wedding

Donate it.

Make it into a work of art. …

Turn it into a gown for a little one. …

Have a cocktail…dress, that is! …

Transform it. …

Sell it. …

Preserve it for posterity. …

Trash it!

Or do as some of our local Brides are doing…WEAR IT AGAIN to: The Bridal Ball for Brides For A Cause