Fashion First: Life of a Wedding Gown After the Celebration

Thursday, May 9th, 2019
You researched, booked multiple appointments, gathered your posse to help you decide which magnificent gown you will wear. Fast forward, the celebration is over and it’s your first Anniversary and BAM… just like that the wedding Thank You notes are complete and the question now is, what do I do with this extraordinary garment that holds so many memories? Such a special garment deserved to be worn, and not withering away in your dark closet for all eternity.
8 Things You Can Do With Your Dress After Your Wedding
- Donate it.
- Make it into a work of art. …
- Turn it into a gown for a little one. …
- Have a cocktail…dress, that is! …
- Transform it. …
- Sell it. …
- Preserve it for posterity. …
- Trash it!
Or do as some of our local Brides are doing…WEAR IT AGAIN to: The Bridal Ball for Brides For A Cause
