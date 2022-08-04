FASHION FIRST: LUXURY LABEL GAME Did you know…

Thursday, August 4, 2022
he official Gucci logo hasn’t changed much since the 1930s, when one of Gucci’s sons recreated his father’s mark. Aldo Gucci designed the interlaced double G logo, representing his father’s initials. According to Aldo, it also represented the links of a bracelet, demonstrating luxury.
Originally, the Louis Vuitton logo was designed in order to help protect the authenticity of the brand’s products, and this is a role that the logo still plays today.
The first shoe to be decorated with Christian Louboutin’s signature red sole was actually a prototype which had a buckle inspired by a Warhol flower. As the story goes, Louboutin had a eureka moment when he saw his assistant painting her nails red. He borrowed the polish to lacquer the sole of the shoe, and the rest is history.
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application