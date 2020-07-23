Fashion First: Makeup And Maksks

Quarantine, regular mask usage and work-from-home practices have altered consumer makeup product needs.

If makeup is an art, then a protective face mask would theoretically remove half the canvas. You may feel sad waving goodbye to lipstick, gloss and your favorite bronzing product – just look at it this way, your skin is going to enjoy a respite as well!!!

EYE ENHANCEMENT:

Foundation isn’t the best idea anymore, either. It can also make surgical and N95 masks somewhat ineffective. A lot of places are collecting N95s for sterilization, but if there’s makeup on it, it’s considered soiled or contaminated, and they can’t sterilize them. Our eyes are still wide-open canvases, though, so why not get creative? Play with color and perhaps a liquid liner (this helps too if your glasses fog up)

LIP GLOSS:

Since many consumers have gravitated toward skin care and away from color cosmetics, many companies are refocusing. Bye Bye lip gloss – some company’s have noticed a 15% decrease in lip gloss sales which now has them now pivoting to skin-care to survive the lip-color slump.

solution: get your lips tattooed with a semi-permanent coral hue for a natural but slightly pigmented.

Listen to science and remember the virus doesn’t see blue or red, we are in this new masked world together: wear your mask above your nose and below your chin with Style & Flair …with Panache!!!