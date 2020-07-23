On The Air:
Fashion First Blog

Fashion First: Makeup And Maksks

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020

Quarantine, regular mask usage and work-from-home practices have altered consumer makeup product needs.

If makeup is an art, then a protective face mask would theoretically remove half the canvas. You may feel sad waving goodbye to lipstick, gloss and your favorite bronzing product – just look at it this way, your skin is going to enjoy a respite as well!!!

EYE ENHANCEMENT:
Foundation isn’t the best idea anymore, either. It can also make surgical and N95 masks somewhat ineffective. A lot of places are collecting N95s for sterilization, but if there’s makeup on it, it’s considered soiled or contaminated, and they can’t sterilize them. Our eyes are still wide-open canvases, though, so why not get creative? Play with color and perhaps a liquid liner (this helps too if your glasses fog up)

LIP GLOSS:
Since many consumers have gravitated toward skin care and away from color cosmetics, many companies are refocusing. Bye Bye lip gloss – some company’s have noticed a 15% decrease in lip gloss sales which now has them now pivoting to skin-care to survive the lip-color slump.

solution: get your lips tattooed with a semi-permanent coral hue for a natural but slightly pigmented.

Listen to science and remember the virus doesn’t see blue or red, we are in this new masked world together: wear your mask above your nose and below your chin with Style & Flair …with Panache!!!

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

