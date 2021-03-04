On The Air:
Fashion First MARCH 2021 Women’s History Month: Pink Purse for Change

Thursday, March 3, 2021

The Pink Purse Challenge for MARCH 2021 … it’s Time for WOMEN TIES!
Borrowed  from  Women TIES CREATOR:
“On this significant 3rd day of March during Women’s History Month, when Women TIES was created 16 years ago, to the moment you are reading this Wednesday Wisdom editorial, I remain committed to strongly encouraging women to spend their money with other women as often as they can by putting their money in another woman’s hands, bank account, or pink purse. We have a duty during this month, of all months, to do something to make pay inequality less stark by deciding for 31 days to hire another woman, buy a commercial product from a woman entrepreneur instead of a national store, purchase a service provided by a female business owner, and go out of your way to share our message of supporting women financially.  Will you do it? Will you join me in this pink pledge?”
“I call living this ‘pink purse’ mission my dream and our organization’s purpose. With your help, we can continue to make a difference in 2021 like our foremothers did to make some big and small positive pink impacts in our world” – Tracy Chamberlain Higginbotham Women TIES Founder.
SHOP* EAT * SUPPORT … ALL LOCAL  WOMEN OWNED BUSINESSES NOT ONLY THIS MONTH OF MARCH BUT EVERY DAY!!!
The  future is ours to capture …  live it with style & flair with Panache!!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

