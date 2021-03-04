Fashion First MARCH 2021 Women’s History Month: Pink Purse for Change

The Pink Purse Challenge for MARCH 2021 … it’s Time for WOMEN TIES!

Borrowed from Women TIES CREATOR:

“On this significant 3rd day of March during Women’s History Month, when Women TIES was created 16 years ago, to the moment you are reading this Wednesday Wisdom editorial, I remain committed to strongly encouraging women to spend their money with other women as often as they can by putting their money in another woman’s hands, bank account, or pink purse. We have a duty during this month, of all months, to do something to make pay inequality less stark by deciding for 31 days to hire another woman, buy a commercial product from a woman entrepreneur instead of a national store, purchase a service provided by a female business owner, and go out of your way to share our message of supporting women financially. Will you do it? Will you join me in this pink pledge?”

“I call living this ‘pink purse’ mission my dream and our organization’s purpose. With your help, we can continue to make a difference in 2021 like our foremothers did to make some big and small positive pink impacts in our world” – Tracy Chamberlain Higginbotham Women TIES Founder.

SHOP* EAT * SUPPORT … ALL LOCAL WOMEN OWNED BUSINESSES NOT ONLY THIS MONTH OF MARCH BUT EVERY DAY!!!

The future is ours to capture … live it with style & flair with Panache!!!!

Joan E. Lincoln