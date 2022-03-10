Fashion First March 2022 VERY PERI

Thursday, March 10, 2022
TIRED OF THOSE BLACK YOGA PANTS, UGGS, FUR BALL BEANIE AND BLACK PUFFER COAT? TOSS THAT WINTER UNIFORM AWAY AND LET’S CELEBRATE OUR NEXT SEASON WITH COLOR!
It’s that time of the year when PANTONE announces the new on trend color…
Bring on the Rochester Lilac Festival and Bring on the hottest new colors in Fashion for Spring/Summer 2022
SOFT LILCA …………. and all Shades Pink!!!
Our Panache model Natalie wears the shades of Spring /Summer 2022 so well with her Natalie Rae NY Handbags. Visit panacheconsignboutique.com and natalieraeny.com for shopping details.
Stay Safe & Fashionable with Style & Flair with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application