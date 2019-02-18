Fashion First: Matchy-Matchy

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, February 14th, 2018
Style alert: how the matchy-mismatchy became the new matchy-matchy
In 2018, it was far more fashionable to flout style rules than follow them. You know the rules I mean: don’t wear navy blue and black together; never wear more than three colors at once, don’t wear black or white as a wedding guest, don’t wear cream and white, ever; try to match your shoes to your handbag. In the past five years, we have had wilfully clashing color-blocking styles adorn the runways.
Inline image
Bring on Fashions newest trend match-matchy! Why do I love matching looks so much? They are ideal for wearing during summertime. Believe me, hot season is a perfect time of year, when you are free to explore new looks, fashion accessories, beauty tips, etc.
Try a happy floral matchy-matchy summer suit with style & flair…live life with a little Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
FASHION FIRST ADVICE