Fashion First MAY 2022 Dare to Be Wild

photo Credit: Tammy Swales

Of course I caught your attention with that headline! Who doesn’t have a little wild side in them. Now, whether or not you allow yourself to tap in to that reckless abandon is up to you. We only have one day – 24 glorious hours to enjoy once our feet hit the floor, so what are you going to do with all those fabulous fashion ideas and fantasies?

Ordinary has never been a goal of mine. I did marry young, had three easy baby girls, found that I had talents that didn’t surface until a little later in life, oh, and the white picket fence. However, Once I found my independence and starting to enjoy life on my terms, life sure has been one big grand adventure. At times Wild!!! I took a few dares and risks in my life that worked out in my favor. No looking back … once I moved on, is my Motto.

That’s how I feel about fashion – Dare To Be Wild! Experience a few different looks and styles. Try the Red Lipstick and wear a sneaker with a skirt. Trends are hardly a thing much anymore so the risk factor to “Dare to Be Wild” is so much more fun.

As always Shop Resale to Save our Planet- our Earth the ONE THING WE ALL SHARE. Like the movie “Dare To Be Wild” … embrace and protect where the wild things grow and live.