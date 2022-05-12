On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First MAY 2022 Dare to Be Wild

Dare to be Wild!
photo Credit: Tammy Swales
Of course I caught your attention with that headline!  Who doesn’t have a little wild side in them.  Now, whether or not you allow yourself to tap in to that reckless abandon is up to you.  We only have one day – 24 glorious hours to enjoy once our feet hit the floor, so what are you going to do with all those fabulous fashion ideas and fantasies?
Ordinary has never been a goal of mine.  I did marry young, had three easy baby girls, found that I had talents that didn’t surface until a little later in life, oh, and the white picket fence.  However,  Once I found my independence and starting to enjoy life on my terms, life sure has been one big grand adventure.  At times Wild!!!  I took a few dares and risks in my life that worked out in my favor.  No looking back … once I moved on, is my Motto.
That’s how I feel about fashion – Dare To Be Wild!  Experience a few different looks and styles.  Try the Red Lipstick and wear a sneaker with a skirt.  Trends are hardly a thing much anymore so the risk factor to “Dare to Be Wild”  is so much more fun.
As always Shop Resale to Save our Planet- our Earth the ONE THING WE ALL SHARE.  Like the movie “Dare To Be Wild” … embrace and protect where the wild things grow and live.
Joan E. Lincoln
President

Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply