Fashion First MAY 2022 Dare to Be Wild

Thursday, May 12, 2022
Dare to be Wild!
photo Credit: Tammy Swales
Of course I caught your attention with that headline! Who doesn’t have a little wild side in them. Now, whether or not you allow yourself to tap in to that reckless abandon is up to you. We only have one day – 24 glorious hours to enjoy once our feet hit the floor, so what are you going to do with all those fabulous fashion ideas and fantasies?
Ordinary has never been a goal of mine. I did marry young, had three easy baby girls, found that I had talents that didn’t surface until a little later in life, oh, and the white picket fence. However, Once I found my independence and starting to enjoy life on my terms, life sure has been one big grand adventure. At times Wild!!! I took a few dares and risks in my life that worked out in my favor. No looking back … once I moved on, is my Motto.
That’s how I feel about fashion – Dare To Be Wild! Experience a few different looks and styles. Try the Red Lipstick and wear a sneaker with a skirt. Trends are hardly a thing much anymore so the risk factor to “Dare to Be Wild” is so much more fun.
As always Shop Resale to Save our Planet- our Earth the ONE THING WE ALL SHARE. Like the movie “Dare To Be Wild” … embrace and protect where the wild things grow and live.
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application