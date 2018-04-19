Fashion First: Mix of Fashion Tidbits

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, April 19th 2018
The Power of Pearls as the “Family Enforcer”
It didn’t matter if Barbara Bush were out supporting a cause near to her heart, like literacy, or attending the inauguration of her son — one thing was always constant: her trademark pearls
“The pearls are to cover the wrinkles, which they no longer do,” said Bush to her granddaughter who was doing an interview celebrating Barbara Bush 90 Birthday. “You can’t wear pearls all over your face.“
Flawless with Flaws: Carrie Underwood
“Cry Pretty” Carrie Underwood’s new release showed us once again how resilient she is, how incredibly talented the 2005 American Idol winner can be. The Outfit, The Makeup and of course the song were flawless…Oh yeah, so was her voice!!!
Coachella is a valley in southern California
The valley is increasingly famous for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place annually in the city of Indio California
Fringe, denim hot pants, sensible (not sensible) footwear. anything scandalous… and invitation for reckless behavior.
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE