Fashion First …MOB Wedding Season 1/12/23

My youngest daughter got engaged in 2021 and the wedding date is now less than 6 months away! We thought we had all the time in the world, but here we are.

With my new title as the MOB, my responsibilities are in full swing. Gown fittings, food tasting, bridal shower and Bachelorette plans are all underway. Having been a wedding makeup artist for 18 plus years, in addition to having my two oldest daughters weddings under my belt has given me a slight advantage to this whole “Mother-of-the-Bride” assignment.

Then there’s the MOB GOWN process. Stay tuned for future stories about the search for the Perfectly Panache Dress for this full-figure MOB.

Thanks for living life with Style & Flair with Panache.