Fashion First: Monochromatic Fashion Magic

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 7th, 2019

This year’s street style looks and beyond have brought an endless amount of mesmerizing monochromatic looks.

Suit dressing is one example of monochromatic fashion, with the revival of this style of corporate dress it’s easy to recreate this seamless look. Corporate tends to be muted tones of classic beige, camel, charcoal and my favorite black hues.

Monochromatic colors are all the colors of a single hue.

Bring on monochromatic looks with a bit more style & flair with panache by creating monochromatic looks with vibrant deep autumn jewel tones. Mixing fabric textures with nubby knits with silk and chiffon romantic bottoms adds a current edgy feel to tonal fashion.

Live life with Style & Flair with Panache!!!