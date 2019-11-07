Fashion First: Monochromatic Fashion Magic

Thursday, October 7th, 2019
This year’s street style looks and beyond have brought an endless amount of mesmerizing monochromatic looks.
Suit dressing is one example of monochromatic fashion, with the revival of this style of corporate dress it’s easy to recreate this seamless look. Corporate tends to be muted tones of classic beige, camel, charcoal and my favorite black hues.
Monochromatic colors are all the colors of a single hue.
Bring on monochromatic looks with a bit more style & flair with panache by creating monochromatic looks with vibrant deep autumn jewel tones. Mixing fabric textures with nubby knits with silk and chiffon romantic bottoms adds a current edgy feel to tonal fashion.
