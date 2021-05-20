Fashion First: Monthly clothing budget

Thursday, May 20, 2021
t’s a New Year and a New Season! Open those closet doors and get re-acquainted with your clothing collection. Some of you may have been wearing your regular favorites right along through the Covid lock down, others (many) adopted a “comfort uniform” not suitable for public viewing.
With many offices and businesses calling back employees and reopening to full capacity all that money you saved NOT buying new garments should be burning a hole in your pocket at this point. This would be a good time to reevaluate where you spend your clothing allowance and how you invest. Millennials and Gen X’rs are more focused on vintage and the sustainable platforms, Thank God!!! Increasingly, customers want to have a positive impact on the environment. Research shows that 88% of consumers want brands to help them be more environmentally friendly.
FAST FASHION has had it’s moment! Quality and luxury are all the rage. Resale and consignment industry is expected to hit an all time high in the coming years. The fashion industry is known for creating trends, and now it’s working on its most important trend yet: sustainability. And unlike some questionable fashion decisions, this is a trend all consumers can get behind.
Reports suggests monthly clothing budget is on average 5% of your salary annually.
Get your calculators out, time to go shopping locally! Shop with Style & Flair…with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application