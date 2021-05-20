Fashion First: Monthly clothing budget

t’s a New Year and a New Season! Open those closet doors and get re-acquainted with your clothing collection. Some of you may have been wearing your regular favorites right along through the Covid lock down, others (many) adopted a “comfort uniform” not suitable for public viewing.

With many offices and businesses calling back employees and reopening to full capacity all that money you saved NOT buying new garments should be burning a hole in your pocket at this point. This would be a good time to reevaluate where you spend your clothing allowance and how you invest. Millennials and Gen X’rs are more focused on vintage and the sustainable platforms, Thank God!!! Increasingly, customers want to have a positive impact on the environment. Research shows that 88% of consumers want brands to help them be more environmentally friendly.