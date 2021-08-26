Fashion First NAILED IT-ART

Anything colorful and bold is the way to go. Neon, YES, definitely neon is a summer favorite too. Currently colorful swirls and marble designs are trending. There’s even a snake print and crocodile print. Of course, there’s also the French manicure from the early aughts, which has gotten a 2021 upgrade. Most requested is a nice sheer pink base with a deep smile line for the French tip.

So I did a thing, I actually gave up on manicures during COVID and decided to tend to my own fingernails moving forward. The increasing availability of gorgeous nail stickers or press-on nails means you can easily add artistic flair to your own mani-pedi without spending much money or time and without damaging your digits. Also, if you prefer to go natural, one word of advice, please keep your cuticles oiled.Cuticles tend to get dry, especially in this day and age when we’re always using hand sanitizers and washing hands.

Just one more thing, the length of manicured nails currently is baffling to me! How does one function with the this crazy “stiletto” nail trend? Looks a bit painful to me.