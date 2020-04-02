Fashion First: New Hair Trends Discovered In Quarantine

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, April 2nd, 2020
Quarantine… Long Hair Don’t Care
If you’re on TikTok, you’ve definitely noticed the trend of dyeing only the strands of hair directly framing your face.
Also trending is stepping away from delivering soft and blended layers, and transitioning them more into a disconnect style with a bit more ragged and unruly look.
But the real trend for that long grown out style could be what I witnessed at my last appointment prior to Shelter in Place orders at Salon Bianca. Stylist Nick was working with a client who had the most incredible healthy head of natural ginger hair. I commented how extraordinary her hair was and they shared that it was being cut at least 12 inches for a donation.
Locks of Love and Wigs for Kids were the two locations for donation consideration. Hairstylist Nick and the donor had been planning this moment for at least a year and I was able to capture the “CUT” moment with their permission.
The requirements for hair donation can vary, but in general:Hair needs to be clean and dry and placed in a braid or ponytail before it is cut. Only your natural hair is accepted; no hair extensions, dreadlocks, or wigs Your ponytail or braid needs to be a certain length to be accepted.
So grow those locks during our “shelter in place” and give a gift … thanks for living life with Panache
