Fashion First: New Hair Trends Discovered In Quarantine

Quarantine… Long Hair Don’t Care

If you’re on TikTok, you’ve definitely noticed the trend of dyeing only the strands of hair directly framing your face.

Also trending is stepping away from delivering soft and blended layers, and transitioning them more into a disconnect style with a bit more ragged and unruly look.

But the real trend for that long grown out style could be what I witnessed at my last appointment prior to Shelter in Place orders at Salon Bianca. Stylist Nick was working with a client who had the most incredible healthy head of natural ginger hair. I commented how extraordinary her hair was and they shared that it was being cut at least 12 inches for a donation.