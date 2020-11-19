Fashion First: November 2020 Thanksgiving

No…you should not wear your jammies to the Thanksgiving Table!!!

The Nap Dress with an autumnal twist to bring back the same warm energy to a cherished time with family and friends. Wait…back up…The Nap Dress??? As we head into the holiday season, with Thanksgiving first on the roster, consider revisiting the summer sensation stylewith an autumnal twist to bring back the same warm energy to a cherished time with family and friends.

With warm weather firmly behind us, this summer’s most viral trend, a nightgown-like, flowy dress The Nap Dress is still a hot ticket for some, slowly being replaced by the Fall/Winter puffy sleeve neckline and shoulder features. I am a firm believer that comfort is still first and foremost for most of us. Since many spend the majority of our day Zooming with camera positioned from the waist up, it seems adding an element of interest in our attire choice from the waist up is a common goal for many. Hence interesting shoulder treatments and necklines features.

Cozy is the new favorite style in the Fashion Blogging world. Perhaps Little Women Nap Dress isn’t your vibe, just please, leave your jammies in the bedroom this Thanksgiving, try adding an interesting fashion neckline from the waist up and dig in!