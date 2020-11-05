Fashion First November 2020 WIDE LEG PANTS
Thursday, November 5, 2020
I’m just going to come right out and say it: skinny jeans are not my first choice for most body shapes nor are they my first choice from my own closet these days. No matter how you feel about the classic denim, there’s no denying that looser trouser shapes are the reigning silhouette as far as jeans and pants go and my own closet is proof of this. Throughout 2020, designers have announced flares and bootcut jeans are on the rise, and, well, we’re adding another of these non-skinny styles to the top of our lists: high-rise wide-leg pants.
I recently did a closet evaluation and in the process realized that nearly all the pants and jeans I haven’t worn were skinny and snug fits. I owned multiple pairs at one point but have since found myself drawn more and more to relaxed pant silhouettes, and fashion designers are in complete agreement with me. There’s something undeniably cool about voluminous, wide-leg pants and, not to mention, they make more sense than ever this year seeing as comfort has become our top priority when getting dressed. The relaxed but still polished trousers may just be the answer avoiding another sweatpants slump.
I have a strong feeling that once you see just how chic the fashion world is making wide-leg pants look, you’re going to agree with me! Enjoy living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.