Fashion First – October 20, 2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Luxury, Pop Art and more  ooolahlah!  Meet & Greet the Artist of Fashion Icons.
Wear it or let your walls be your runway.  Kristen Campo has created a gallery of Red Carpet worthy Wall Art with her visiting artists. Pop Art displayed by emerging Fashion-Icon Pop Artist, Amy Shekhter who will be in town to meet her collectors! International pop artist, Stephen Graham and sculptures by Stephen Campo will also be on display! Champagne and dessert offered while supplies last
 Kristen Campo Fine Art is proud to announce our collaboration with The Center for Youth and this year’s Fashion Week, “Restore the Love” 2022. The work of Pop artist, Amy Shekhter will be on exhibit and available for purchase for the duration of October, 2022. 15% of all proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to The Center for Youth. Join us for the Open House Thursday October 20 6pm – 8:30pm. 3025 Monroe Avenue, Rochester NY 16

 
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

