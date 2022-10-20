Fashion First – October 20, 2022

Luxury, Pop Art and more ooolahlah! Meet & Greet the Artist of Fashion Icons.

Wear it or let your walls be your runway. Kristen Campo has created a gallery of Red Carpet worthy Wall Art with her visiting artists. Pop Art displayed by emerging Fashion-Icon Pop Artist, Amy Shekhter who will be in town to meet her collectors! International pop artist, Stephen Graham and sculptures by Stephen Campo will also be on display! Champagne and dessert offered while supplies last