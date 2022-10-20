Fashion First – October 20, 2022

Thursday, October 20, 2022
Luxury, Pop Art and more ooolahlah! Meet & Greet the Artist of Fashion Icons.
Wear it or let your walls be your runway. Kristen Campo has created a gallery of Red Carpet worthy Wall Art with her visiting artists. Pop Art displayed by emerging Fashion-Icon Pop Artist, Amy Shekhter who will be in town to meet her collectors! International pop artist, Stephen Graham and sculptures by Stephen Campo will also be on display! Champagne and dessert offered while supplies last
Kristen Campo Fine Art is proud to announce our collaboration with The Center for Youth and this year’s Fashion Week, “Restore the Love” 2022. The work of Pop artist, Amy Shekhter will be on exhibit and available for purchase for the duration of October, 2022. 15% of all proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to The Center for Youth. Join us for the Open House Thursday October 20 6pm – 8:30pm. 3025 Monroe Avenue, Rochester NY 16
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application